Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Fifteen corn snakes were found in one of the pillowcases

Sixteen snakes have been found dumped in the same spot where 13 were discovered two days earlier.

The 15 corn snakes and one python were found in two pink pillowcases inside a bin behind Farringdon Fire Station in Sunderland on Saturday.

On Thursday, 13 royal pythons were found in a pillowcase featuring the Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear.

The RSPCA officer who collected the snakes said they were "incredibly lucky" not to end up in landfill.

The animals were taken to a vet to be checked over before going to a specialist reptile centre for further care.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption On Thursday, 13 royal pythons were found in a pillowcase featuring the Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear

RSPCA collection officer Heidi Cleaver said: "Having heard about the other poor snakes being abandoned earlier in the week, I couldn't believe it when the call came through to say there had been even more snakes found in the exact same spot.

"It is really concerning to think that someone has had around 30 snakes or more which they have decided to abandon in this cruel and callous way.

"We were in the midst of Storm Dennis at the weekend when these snakes, who need heat and light in order to survive, were left outside in the cold with just a pillowcase to contain them."

She urged people in the area to stay vigilant in case more vulnerable animals were dumped in the same spot.