Image caption Traffic levels have been building near the exclusion zone

A hydrogen leak on a broken-down lorry has closed part of the A1 motorway in County Durham with drivers warned the northbound carriageway is likely to be shut for several hours.

Police and fire services are at the scene, which has seen the road closed between junction 63 near Chester-le-Street and junction 64 near Washington.

Highways England said it was "likely to affect the morning peak travel period".

An exclusion zone has been set up around the vehicle.

Highways England said the vehicle was carrying nine cylinders of gas, "one of which has a crack and is leaking, and the only way to safely allow it to disperse is to let it vent".

It is understood the eight other cylinders have been affected and it will take several hours for them to vent.

The lorry cannot be moved during the venting process as it would present a fire hazard, Highways England added.

Diversions have been put in place for motorists but delays are about 60 minutes, the organisation said.

Update on the A1M incident - this is a transporter carrying hydrogen cylinders which are venting off. Crews are awaiting specialist teams to assess. — County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service (@CDDFRS) February 20, 2020

Rob Cherry, of County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, said crews were alerted at about 23:20 GMT on Wednesday.

"Hydrogen is quite a volatile gas in air. All gases of this nature are dangerous, but we have specialist teams in place and a cordon and the necessary measures in place," he added.