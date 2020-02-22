Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption The 500-seat venue was built in 1885

A theatre in County Durham will shut for five months to undergo a £500k upgrade.

Durham County Council is investing the money in Consett's Empire Theatre which needs essential roof repairs.

The project will also involve refreshing the auditorium's decor, as well as updates to lighting and backstage facilities for visiting acts.

The 500-seat venue, which was built in 1885, will shut on 1 April and reopen in early September.

A council spokeswoman said: "The theatre is the heart of Consett for live theatre, the latest blockbusters, cultural events, and as a place to unwind at its cafe.

"These improvements will give the venue a real boost."