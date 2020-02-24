The body of a teenage boy has been found in the River Wear in County Durham.

A search was launched on Sunday after emergency services received reports a 13-year-old had gone into the water near Bishop Auckland.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the missing boy's family have been informed.

Members of the public were urged to stay away from the search area by officers due to "hazardous conditions".

Durham Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.