Two bodies found in Sunderland house
- 26 February 2020
Two bodies have been found at a house in Sunderland.
The man and woman were found by police at an address on Satley Gardens just before 10:00 GMT, having responded to reports of concern for a woman.
No details of their identities have been released, but their next of kin have been informed.
Northumbria Police said inquiries were ongoing but there is not believed to be third party involvement and no threat to the public.