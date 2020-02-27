Image copyright HOK Image caption New artist impressions of the scheme have been released

Further plans for a £260m riverside arena complex on a car park have been revealed.

The Gateshead Quays complex will have a 12,500-capacity arena, conference and exhibition centre, 300-bed hotel, cafes, bars restaurants, and shops.

Developers have released new artist's impressions of the project ahead of a public consultation on Thursday.

Gateshead Council said plans will be submitted in March and it will aim to be completed in 2023.

The new centre would sit between the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art and Sage Gateshead.

Image copyright HOK Image caption The new complex would be built on a car park between the Sage and Baltic

Council leader Martin Gannon said the development would bring jobs and be "another landmark" in the North East.

The council has been working with Ask Real Estate Limited and Patrizia UK Limited on the development site since June 2015 with the scheme still in a pre-planning application stage.

The public can give their views at a consultation event between 15:00 GMT and 19:00 at St Mary's Heritage Centre in Oakwell Gate, Gateshead, on Thursday,