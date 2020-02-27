In pictures: Snowy scenes in North Pennines

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Groverake Mine in Rookhope has been blanketed by snow

Thick snow and wintry scenes can still be found in the North Pennines, days after the North East of England awoke to a mini-blizzard.

Monday saw heavy snow fall across the region but for most places much of it had melted away by the end of the day.

But for some high in the North Pennines, a blanket of snow can still be found.

Here are some pictures of Allenheads in Northumberland and Killhope Lead Mining Museum in Weardale, County Durham.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The village of Allenheads in Northumberland is still beneath a blanket of snow

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Allenheads is a former mining village high in the North Pennines

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Killhope Lead Mining Museum can be found at the western end of Weardale

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The museum is closed during the winter months

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Roads are passable but conditions are still dangerous for drivers

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The isolated area is home to farms and former mine workings