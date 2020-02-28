Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption O'Brien was already banned from driving when he led police on the chase

A driver called Astin Martin reached 93mph in a 30mph zone during a police chase.

The 30-year-old, of Disraeli Street in Blyth, led officers on a pursuit around Ashington, on 28 September last year.

The already-banned driver raced through residential streets in a Fiesta before crashing into a wall and attempting to escape from the scene on foot.

Astin Martin O'Brien was jailed for eight months, suspended for 18 months, after admitting driving offences.

At Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, having no insurance or licence and failing to stop.

Astin Martin O'Brien led police on a pursuit around Ashington

The police helicopter was involved in the operation to take him off the road, Northumbria Police said.

At a magistrates hearing in December, O'Brien was banned from driving for three years after admitting failing to provide a specimen at the scene and was jailed for eight weeks.

'No James Bond'

Supt Helena Barron, from Northumbria Police, said: "O'Brien was incredibly lucky that no one was injured by his extremely dangerous and reckless driving.

"He was already banned from driving from previous convictions, and therefore had no insurance or licence at the time of the incident.

"His actions risked the lives of the officers trying to stop him and the lives of others.

"Hopefully this time he will see how deadly the consequences of his actions could have been and thinks again before getting behind the wheel.

"He might be called Astin Martin but he's no James Bond, and he'll need to get used to public transport for the time being."