Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Bailee said she thinks the police are doing an amazing job

A seven-year-old girl got a surprise visit at school after writing a thank you letter to the police as part of an English lesson.

Bailee opted for Northumbria Police after being told to write a letter to "anyone in the world".

The force said she had the "brilliant attributes" needed to join and sent officers to her school in Gateshead.

In her letter, Year Two pupil Bailee said she "loves to watch" police on the TV and they do "such an amazing job".

She said she wanted to be a police officer and ended it by wishing the force good luck and urging them to "keep up the amazing job".

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Bailee sent the letter to Northumbria Police

Community Support Officers (CSO) Rachael Kimber and Laura Branch visited Bailee and her class at St Joseph's RCVA Primary School to talk about policing and let the children try on uniform and sit in a police car.

"It is always great to hear from young people who are inspired by what we do and have a positive image of police," CSO Kimber said.

"It is important that they feel confident approaching us and talking to us so it was a great opportunity to meet Bailee and her classmates.

"She is clearly a kind and caring young girl and those are brilliant attributes that are important for a career in the police."

Bailee said she was "excited" by the visit, adding: "I was so happy. I still want to be a policewoman when I grow up."