Berwick-upon-Tweed station: Trains disrupted as cash machine blown up
- 4 March 2020
No trains are stopping at a railway station after a cash machine there was blown up.
Images from outside Berwick-upon-Tweed station showed windows had been smashed, with glass on the pavement.
British Transport Police were called just before 03:50 GMT after an explosive was used to blow up the machine and cash was stolen.
A spokesman confirmed the raiders fled the scene. The station is shut and a bus replacement service is running.