Image copyright PA Media Image caption Killhope is closed during the winter months

A mining museum will remain closed to the public amid safety fears over some of its structures.

Killhope in Weardale, County Durham, closes during the winter months and normally reopens at Easter.

But Durham County Council said the popular visitor attraction will stay closed as "significant" work is needed to some structures.

Killhope was at one point one of the richest lead mines in the country before falling into disuse in 1910.

The council said an inspection had revealed issues with some of the museum's structures including the launder, which carries water to the 19th Century waterwheel,

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Killhope's waterwheel is one of just two remaining examples made by northern industrialist William Armstrong

A spokeswoman said fencing off affected areas would mean a large part of the site being inaccessible, which would "not be fair" to visitors.

There is no date set for reopening as the council is still investigating the extent of the repairs.

The mine opened in 1853 and for a few years in the 1870s was one of Britain's richest.