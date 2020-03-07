Image caption The fire started in the early hours of the morning

A man has died after fire despite attempts by emergency services to resuscitate him.

The blaze started in the early hours of the morning at a house in New Hartley, Tyneside. The fire service was called just before 04:30 GMT.

Fire crews managed to get the man out of the house at Seaburn View, but he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is carrying out an investigation with Northumbria Police.

The house next door had slight smoke damage.