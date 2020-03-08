Image copyright Graham Pratt Image caption The two cars were almost entirely submerged

Five people, a dog and a wedding dress were rescued by lifeboat when two cars were submerged under a rising tide.

They were stranded on the causeway between Holy Island and the Northumberland coast, which is notorious for catching drivers out with rapidly changing water levels.

There are signs on either side of the link road warning people to pay attention to tide times.

The RNLI lifeboat from Seahouses was launched to rescue the passengers.

Skip Twitter post by @RNLISeahouses ⚠️Seahouses ILB⚠️ was launched to #HolyIsland #Lindisfarne causeway to assist 2 cars stuck due to incoming tide. Both cars which had a wide range of ages were safely escorted (Including wedding dress & dog! )



Berwick Lifeboats also kindly offered assistance but was not required — Seahouses Lifeboat (@RNLISeahouses) March 8, 2020 Report

Image copyright Graham Pratt Image caption Drivers are warned the tide can rise very quickly

An elderly couple were rescued from one car and an ambulance was called because crews feared they might have hypothermia, the RNLI said.

Two parents, their young child and a dog were rescued from the second car.