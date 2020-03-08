Holy Island causeway: Five rescued from rising tide
Five people, a dog and a wedding dress were rescued by lifeboat when two cars were submerged under a rising tide.
They were stranded on the causeway between Holy Island and the Northumberland coast, which is notorious for catching drivers out with rapidly changing water levels.
There are signs on either side of the link road warning people to pay attention to tide times.
The RNLI lifeboat from Seahouses was launched to rescue the passengers.
An elderly couple were rescued from one car and an ambulance was called because crews feared they might have hypothermia, the RNLI said.
Two parents, their young child and a dog were rescued from the second car.