Image copyright @VVJB Image caption The occupants of the Citroen Berlingo did not suffer life-threatening injuries

A man has been killed in car crash in Gateshead.

The 54-year-old died at the scene of the crash between his Vauxhall Corsa and a Citroen Berlingo in Sunderland Road, Felling, at about 19:00 GMT on Sunday.

The male driver of the Berlingo and a female passenger suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

Northumbria Police urged witnesses to come forward. The crash happened at the junction with East Hill Road.

