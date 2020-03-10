Image copyright Google Image caption The school said it had taken advice before the trip went ahead

Pupils had their school ski trip to Italy cut short after slopes were closed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Forty students at Longbenton High School pupils travelled to Courmayeur on Saturday, a 24-hour coach journey.

The area, near the French border, had no reported cases, but the authorities shut all leisure and entertainment facilities as a "precaution".

After only a day there, they reboarded the coach for the long return journey.

They are due to arrive later, and parents have now been advised everyone returning from the trip will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

One parent, who did not wish to be named said: "They are absolutely gutted they are having to come home and haven't had the opportunity to ski.

"After so long on the coach they are they are all exhausted and desperate to be home."

She added they were lucky to leave when they did, on Monday afternoon.

"Now that Italy is in lockdown they did they could of been stuck there for however long it would take for it to be lifted."

'Low risk'

Head teacher Paul Quinn said: "The health and wellbeing of our students and staff is always our top priority.

"As there were no travel restrictions in place, and after giving due consideration to all government advice available and information from the travel operator based within the resort, the decision was taken for the trip to go ahead.

"However, after the school's arrival in Italy, the leisure and entertainment facilities we were planning to use closed."

Regarding the advice to self-isolate, which follows Monday's change in government guidance, he said: "It is important to note that this is a precautionary measure - everyone on the trip is fit and well and the risk to them and anyone who comes into contact with them is low.

"This does not affect anyone else in their household or other children in the school, and all other children should attend school as normal."

He added parents or carers should contact the school directly for information about refunds.

