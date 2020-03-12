Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Odessa Carey had been beaten to death

A woman who suffers from paranoid delusions who decapitated her mother has been sentenced to a hospital order.

The body of Odessa Carey, 73, was found at her home in Ashington, Northumberland, in April.

Her 36-year-old daughter, also named Odessa Carey, was charged with her murder but was found not to be fit enough to stand trial.

After a trial of the facts, a jury at Newcastle Crown Court decided she was responsible for her mother's death.

Mrs Carey's body was found at her home on 8 April and post-mortem tests showed she had been beaten to death.

Scissors, knives and a mallet were discovered in a bath.

Police then found her daughter hiding in the loft of a property in nearby Guide Post.

Mrs Carey's head was discovered wrapped in a pillow case and a towel in a plastic bag in the cupboard under the sink at that house.

Image caption The court heard all efforts to treat Odessa Carey had proved unsuccessful

During the trial, Judge Paul Sloan QC told the jury the defendant was acutely psychotic, suffered from paranoid delusional beliefs and did not believe the body was that of her mother.

"She is acutely unwell. So far all attempts to treat her have not been successful," he said.

Ahead of her sentencing, prosecutor Andrew Espley told the court Mrs Carey's family had feared for her safety as her daughter had been "inconsistent in taking her prescribed medication".

Sending her to a secure psychiatric hospital, Judge Sloan QC told her it was necessary to impose restrictions on her before she could ever be released due to the considerable risk she posed to the public.