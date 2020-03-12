Image copyright Google Image caption Durham University has 17,500 students from around the world

Durham University has cancelled classroom based lessons for the final week of term as a precaution against coronavirus.

All lessons will be conducted online from Monday, a spokeswoman said.

The university is due to break up for the Easter holidays on 20 March.

The spokeswoman said there had been no confirmed cases of the virus at the university, which has also cancelled or postponed foreign field trips until further notice.

Some people at the university have been tested but the results were negative.

David Chivers, assistant professor of macroeconomics at the university, tweeted: "Durham University will be teaching online from next week."

The university, which operates from buildings across Durham, has about 17,500 students from around the world.

The spokeswoman said lessons would go ahead as planned on Friday, with the changes coming into effect on Monday.