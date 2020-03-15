Image copyright Joe Caldwell Image caption Fans whose games had been cancelled turned up to watch

With coronavirus leading to the cancellation of Premier League and EFL matches, one Tyneside football club saw a record attendance on Saturday.

Northern Premier League team South Shields FC took on FC United of Manchester at its Mariners Park ground, beating them 5-3.

The promotion clash attracted a gate of 3,274 - usual attendance ranges from 1,500 to 2,000.

The crowd included fans of teams whose games had been cancelled.

These including Swansea fans whose game at Middlesbrough had been called off.

A Sheffield United fan, whose side were due to play at Newcastle, thanked the club in a tweet for a "great time".

South Shields FC said it relied on gate receipts and hospitality sales to survive.

Chairman Geoff Thompson said: "For clubs at our level it's a huge thing, I wouldn't deny it.

"There's no media level here at this level of football, therefore not turning up means the club has got no revenue."

