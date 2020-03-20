Image copyright Counter Terrorism Policing North East Image caption Fatah Mohammed Abdullah will be sentenced on 7 May

A man has admitted plotting terrorism offences, including a plan to attack people with a meat cleaver in Germany.

Fatah Mohammed Abdullah, of Newcastle, bought over 8,000 matches, fireworks and a remote control detonator with the intention of assisting two others to commit acts of terrorism.

Appearing via video-link at Liverpool Crown Court, he admitted inciting terrorism acts overseas.

The 35-year-old Iranian national will be sentenced on 7 May.

He also admitted engaging in conduct in preparation to commit terrorist acts.

The court heard that between 9 April 2018 and 11 December 2018 Abdullah incited Omar Babek and Ahmed Hussein to plan to commit terror attacks in Germany, including driving a car into a crowd, attacking people with a meat cleaver, and causing an explosion.

He searched the internet for guides on explosives and tested a remote detonation system, the court heard.

Abdullah also bought "explosive pre-cursors", a knife and a balaclava, and was said to have compiled instructions on how to make gunpowder.

Image caption Cordons were put in place around several streets in the West End of Newcastle at the time of Abdullah's arrest

He came to the UK from Iran in 2005 and was granted leave to remain in 2010.

Det Ch Supt Martin Snowden, of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: "Abdullah had taken very real and significant steps to plan an attack and had purchased vast amounts of matches and fireworks.

"He prepared and tested a detonation system in order to show others how to create and use the system to cause an explosion in Germany and cause significant harm to innocent people.

"While our investigation did not establish the target of a potential attack, Abdullah posed a very real risk."