Christopher Ritchie stab death: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a man found with stab wounds near Durham bus station.
Christopher Ritchie, 41, who used crutches, was found with fatal injuries in Mitchell Street at about 08:30 GMT on Thursday.
Mr Ritchie's family described him as a kind-hearted and generous man.
Durham Police said Jonathon Morgan, 26, of Allergate, Durham, had been charged with murder and remanded in custody. He is due in court later.
Mr Ritchie's mother Jean said the hearts of the family had been "completely broken".
She added: "Christopher was kind-hearted and generous. He would never hurt anyone."
The force said a post-mortem investigation confirmed Mr Ritchie died as a result of stab wounds.
