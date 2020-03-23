Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Christopher Ritchie was well known in Durham city centre, police said

A man has been charged with the murder of a man found with stab wounds near Durham bus station.

Christopher Ritchie, 41, who used crutches, was found with fatal injuries in Mitchell Street at about 08:30 GMT on Thursday.

Mr Ritchie's family described him as a kind-hearted and generous man.

Durham Police said Jonathon Morgan, 26, of Allergate, Durham, had been charged with murder and remanded in custody. He is due in court later.​

Mr Ritchie's mother Jean said the hearts of the family had been "completely broken".

She added: "Christopher was kind-hearted and generous. He would never hurt anyone."

The force said a post-mortem investigation confirmed Mr Ritchie died as a result of stab wounds.

