Image copyright Nick Lambert Image caption The Hoppings on Newcastle's Town Moor usually attracts 300,000 people over nine days

A travelling fair billed as Europe's largest has been cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hoppings on Newcastle's Town Moor dates back to 1882 and usually attracts 300,000 visitors over nine days.

It was due to be held in June but organisers said it "simply cannot go ahead".

The government is ordering people to stay at home except in certain instances, and avoid any gatherings of more than two people.

Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes said: "The Hoppings is an extremely popular event but in light of the pandemic and the government's restrictions around social distancing it simply cannot go ahead.

"I appreciate some will be disappointed at this but not surprised in the circumstances with all mass gatherings having been cancelled.

"Everyone's priority right now should be restricting the spread of this virus."

