Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Police said they would act if people were putting others at risk

A woman who repeatedly held out-of-control parties in defiance of the coronavirus lockdown has been banned from having visitors for three months.

Loud music and fights that spilled out on to the street were reported in Meadow Close in Longbenton, Newcastle.

They carried on despite several warnings, North Tyneside Council said.

Head of housing Phil Scott said: "Even under normal circumstances, this kind of behaviour would be completely unacceptable.

"In the middle of a public health crisis, with public services being severely stretched, her indifference to the situation beggars belief," he said.

New legislation now prohibits gatherings of more than two people from different households.

The council tenant was served with a closure notice, which bans her from having visitors for three months except for council staff or emergency services.

Breaching the order is punishable by up to one year in prison, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Northumbria Police Ch Supt Janice Hutton said the "overwhelming majority" of people were complying with the restrictions.

"However, if it becomes the case that people are putting others at risk, where appropriate we will make use of whatever legislation available to us to stop this from happening."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.