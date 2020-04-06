Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was charged with 11 offences during an appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A boy has been charged with right-wing terrorism offences.

The 16-year-old from Newcastle faces 11 charges including supporting the banned neo-Nazi group National Action.

He was charged after being summonsed to Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier, with a first official court hearing to be held in due course.

The offences, which also include encouraging terrorism and inciting racial and religious hatred, date from between May and October last year.

He was arrested in October by Counter Terrorism Policing as part of an investigation into "suspected right wing terrorism online", a force spokeswoman said.

National Action was proscribed by the government, meaning it is a criminal offence to be a member, in December 2016.

The boy faces four counts of inviting support for National Action in social media posts, three of publishing statements to encourage an act of terrorism and three of distributing materials intended to stir up racial hatred.

He also faces one charge of distributing material intending to stir up religious hatred.

