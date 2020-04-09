Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police said they were grateful for Dean Richards' efforts

Newcastle Falcons rugby boss Dean Richards has helped put together hundreds of personal protective equipment kits after volunteering with the police.

Richards, a former officer, contacted Northumbria Police to offer his services.

The kits have been given to response teams and frontline officers, the force said.

It said he had provided a "welcome extra set of hands".

Richards, the Falcons' director of rugby, said: "I know that at times like this people need to work together and help in any way they can.

"Thanks to Northumbria Police for letting me help in a small way. It was my privilege."

He served with Leicestershire Constabulary in the 1980s and 90s before becoming a professional rugby union player.

Supt Helena Barron said: "Dean swapped his baton for a rugby ball years ago but will always be part of the wider police family and we thank him for his help in these unprecedented times."

