Image copyright Family handout Image caption Miss Pearson (right) said her father (pictured with daughter Rebecca and wife Anne) "lived to save lives"

The daughter of a nurse who died from Covid-19 said the virus claimed his life after just three days of "mild symptoms".

Stephen Pearson, 51, a mental health nurse from Cramlington, Northumberland, did not have any underlying health conditions.

His daughter Bethany said her father died within days of feeling shivery and lethargic.

In a tribute to her "incredible" dad, she said his goal was to save lives.

Miss Pearson, 20, said her father came home from work on Good Friday and went to bed complaining of a headache and feeling lethargic.

He was due to work on Saturday but rang his manager to say he was ill and did not want to put anyone else at risk. Later that day he tested positive for the virus.

Miss Pearson said: "On Saturday morning he was saying 'You know what, it's probably nothing, I've probably just caught the flu.'

"He got tested on Saturday the results came back positive on Sunday and he mainly lay in bed all day, self-isolating upstairs.

"We woke up on the Monday morning and he wasn't with us any more.

"It was so quick and sudden, no-one could have prepared for it."

Mr Pearson worked in hospitals and prisons for the Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Trust for more than 30 years.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Stephen Pearson had worked for the NHS for 30 years in prisons and hospitals

He also leaves behind wife Anne, 50, and daughter Rebecca, 26.

Miss Pearson said her father was slightly overweight, but otherwise fit and healthy.

She said that the official cause of death was given as Covid-19 because no other cause could be found during a post-mortem examination.

Ms Pearson added: "I find myself smiling every time I think about my dad he was just the most incredible man.

"The venture he was most proud of was being part of the Newcastle street triage team which is for people in their darkest hours.

"Words cannot describe how proud we are of all of him, just a natural carer, like a big brother from a very, very young age and his goal, other than to be the best dad, the best brother, the best son was to save lives, and he did.

"He was always on his feet, when he was on the ward he was always running around and when he went to the street triage he was here, there and everywhere.

"You can't be unfit in his job - you've got to be there in a split second when people need you.

"I think people need to understand how quickly it can spread because it really doesn't take much."

