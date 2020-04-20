Coronavirus lockdown: Whitley Bay pebble stacks 'transform beach'
Dozens of stacks of pebbles have been built on a beach by people doing their daily exercise during the coronavirus lockdown.
Press Association photographer Owen Humphreys has been taking pictures as the towers on the beach at Whitley Bay in North Tyneside have been added to.
"While people are taking their daily lockdown exercise, they have kept adding pebble sculptures transforming the beach," he said.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- HOPE AND LOSS: Your coronavirus stories
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash
All pictures are subject to copyright.