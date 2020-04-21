Image caption West Road Cemetery had been closed for two weeks

Mourners are able return to a Tyneside cemetery after the local council reversed its decision to close it amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Newcastle's West Road Cemetery was shut to the public, except for funerals, two weeks ago following government advice.

Anyone who intends to visit is being urged to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The move comes three days after the Local Government Secretary said parks and cemeteries must remain open.

Emergency legislation to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak had required councils to close any cemetery that had a crematorium within the grounds, as is the case at West Road.

Newcastle City Council said it had carried out a risk assessment and would reopen the site later, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillor John-Paul Stephenson said advice from the government over how to manage crematoria and cemeteries during the pandemic had been "quite disturbing and quite upsetting for people trying to deal with a very sensitive issue".

Mr Stephenson, the council's cabinet member for neighbourhoods and public health, added: "At the time the government legislation was enacted, we promised we would do all we could to reopen as quickly as possible and that's what we have done."

A maximum of 20 people are allowed to attend funerals with mourners advised to stay 2m (6ft) apart during a ceremony or when visiting a grave.

On Saturday, Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick said funerals could go ahead with close family members present so that they can say a "respectful goodbye" to those they love.

