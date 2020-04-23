'Pink dress' fundraiser changes for home marathon

Image copyright Colin Burgin-Plews Image caption Colin Burgin-Plews is raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support

A well-known fundraiser from the North East is running a marathon at home wearing a series of flamboyant costumes.

Colin Burgin-Plews has gained national recognition for his charity endeavours, and raised thousands of pounds running in his distinctive pink dress.

The 50-year-old was set to take part in Sunday's London Marathon, which has been rescheduled due to coronavirus.

He will run the distance in stages on a treadmill at his South Shields home.

Mr Burgin-Plews aims to finish it on the day the marathon was due to take place and is raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Image copyright Colin Burgin-Plews Image caption Over five years he has raised more than £128,000 for charities

Mr Burgin-Plews has raised more than £128,000 for charities over the last five years and was the recipient of the 2019 Pride of Britain Award for Individual Fundraising.

He said: "Historically I haven't been a big fan of treadmills.

"I call it the dread-mill, that's why mine was in a cupboard underneath a pile of costumes gathering dust.

"But with everything that's going on in the world with coronavirus I wanted to show my support, keep people's spirits up and hopefully generate some much needed cash for Macmillan Cancer Support even if I am stuck indoors like everyone else."