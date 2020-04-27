Image copyright HOK Image caption The complex would sit between The Sage and the Baltic art centre

Plans for a £260m riverside arena complex in Gateshead have been submitted.

Gateshead Quays would include a 12,500-capacity arena, conference and exhibition centre, 300-bed hotel, cafes, bars restaurants, and shops.

Plans have been submitted to Gateshead Council with a view to the complex being completed in 2023.

The centre would sit between the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art and Sage Gateshead.

Image copyright HOK Image caption The complex has been designed by architect firm HOK

Council leader Martin Gannon earlier said the development - designed by architects HOK - will bring more than 1,000 jobs and be "another landmark" in the North East.

The council has been working with Ask Real Estate Limited and Patrizia UK Limited on the development since June 2015.

If the plan gets the go-ahead, engineering firm Sir Robert McAlpine will build the complex. ASM Global has agreed it would then operate the arena.

