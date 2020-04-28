Image copyright Blyth family Image caption Margaret Blyth (pictured with her husband Peter) died at the age of 66

An autism worker who refused to retire has died with coronavirus, her family has said.

Margaret Blyth, a mother of two known as Margie, worked for the North East Autism Society for 18 years where she was regarded as a "local hero".

Mrs Blyth, 66, died in hospital in Sunderland after contracting Covid-19.

Her son John said he "tried to get her to retire" but she "loved working" at the charity, which supports children and adults with autism.

Society chief executive John Phillipson described Mrs Blyth as a "local hero", adding: "We've lost one of our own."

He said he had a "heavy heart" after Mrs Blyth's death at Sunderland Royal Infirmary.

Image copyright Blyth family Image caption Margaret Blyth leaves her husband Peter, son John and daughter Rachael, grandchildren Jacob (pictured) and Charlie and step-great grandson Oliver

"When someone dies, there is often a rush of people who want to say how special they were," Mr Phillipson said.

"Sometimes the comments exaggerate just how special the person was. In Margie's case, the compliments will be entirely deserved.

He said she had been like a "mum" to staff and service-users at the Emsworth centre for adult day care services in Sunderland.

It is not known how she contracted the virus, but Mr Phillipson said no-one who had been near her at work had shown symptoms.

Her family said she had an underlying health condition which had weakened her lungs.

Image copyright Jemma Potts Image caption Friends shone an image of Mrs Blyth on a wall with neighbours applauding in tribute

Her son said: "She was so proud to work for the society. She was a very strong woman who always put others first."

Her husband Peter added: "If anyone ever needed anything, she was always there to help."

Mrs Blyth, who lived in the Millfield area of Sunderland but was originally from Boston in Lincolnshire, leaves two children, two grandchildren and a step-great grandchild.

