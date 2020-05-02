Image copyright Google Image caption The Gateshead hospital can process up to 6,000 tests a day

Coronavirus tests being carried out in Gateshead are being sent hundreds of miles away for processing.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital announced in April it had established one of the biggest NHS coronavirus testing units in the country.

But swabs taken at a drive-in testing site in the car park of nearby Ikea are being sent 240 miles to Milton Keynes.

The Department for Health said the two laboratories processed different types of test.

Milton Keynes analysed key workers' swabs and NHS laboratories, such as the one in Gateshead, tested patients, it said.

Centralising the analysis of samples from regional sites was the most effective method at the pace required and helped protect capacity in NHS laboratories, it said.

The facility at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital said it had the capacity to process 6,000 tests a day, seven days a week.

It's estimated up 120,000 tests could have been carried out there. Fewer than this have been processed but the hospital could not say how many.

It has been analysing swabs from hospital staff, patients and care home residents but was unable to comment further.

