Image copyright Northumbria Police handout Image caption Colin Rutherford is believed to have known his attackers

A man has been charged with murder after a man died following an assault.

Colin Rutherford, 34, of Blyth, Northumberland, was attacked in a property on Crofton Street on Wednesday and died in hospital the next day.

A 37-year-old man from Seaton Delaval has been charged with murder and with assaulting an emergency worker, Northumbria Police said.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before North Tyneside magistrates on Monday.

Six other men have been arrested in connection with Mr Rutherford's assault.

Three - aged 46, 47 and 52 - have been released on police bail. Another three - aged 29, 46 and 46 - have been released with no further action.

Ch Insp Ed Small said police believed they were all known to each other.

