Image copyright Bamburgh Castle Image caption Andrew Heeley has the run of Bamburgh Castle during the coronavirus lockdown

A handyman spending lockdown at a picturesque coastal castle says it is a "surreal" experience.

Bamburgh Castle on the Northumberland coast is normally busy with visitors during the spring and summer months, but it is currently closed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Maintenance man Andrew Heeley is still living at the castle with his family.

He said chores included a weekly winding of the 16 clocks, cutting the extensive lawns and painting cannons.

Image copyright Bamburgh Castle Image caption The village of Bamburgh stands at the foot of Bamburgh Castle

Mr Heeley said: "I do actually feel very, very lucky.

"It's a fortification. Nobody's going to get in, it's very safe for my family."

He said there were five acres of grounds and the neighbouring beach for their "daily exercise".

"It's slightly surreal but I'm sure everyone can say exactly the same," Mr Heeley said.

"I do feel privileged to be here. It's really strange to be in there on your own"

The castle is owned by descendants of the industrialist William Armstrong, who bought it in 1894 and rebuilt large sections.

It has 12 apartments with some of the tenants still living there during the lockdown.

Image copyright Bamburgh Castle Image caption One of his jobs is to repaint the cannons

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.