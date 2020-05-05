Image copyright Family handout Image caption Joshua Molloy died at the scene of the crash in Newcastle on Sunday

A motorist accused of murdering one man and seriously injuring another in a crash has appeared in court.

Joshua Molloy, 28, died at the scene on Newbiggin Lane, Newcastle, at about 06:00 BST on Sunday.

The injured man remains in a critical but stable condition.

Mihai Dinisoae, 32, of Baldwin Avenue appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court charged with murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 7 May.

Two women, aged 38 and 31, arrested previously have since been released without charge.

Another 32-year-old man has been released under investigation.

Mr Molloy was from Lemington and his family is being supported by trained officers, Northumbria Police said.

Det Insp Joanne Brooks said: "My thoughts are with the Molloy family at what must be an incredibly difficult time for them.

"I would like to thank the members of the public who have come forward so far to help us with this investigation - and I would encourage anyone else who might have seen what happened or who might have been in the area at the time and have dashcam footage to get in touch."

