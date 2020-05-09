Image copyright Beth Trenerry Image caption Three-year-old Luna has been having a busy lockdown

A three-year-old girl has been sampling adult life in lockdown in a series of cute photo shoots for charity.

Luna Trenerry has posed while putting on make-up, lifting weights and "working from home" for the 21-day challenge.

Mum Beth, a florist from Consett, County Durham, said Luna was loving her starring role.

The pair have so far raised more than £3,000 for Down's syndrome group Together 21.

Based in Newton Aycliffe, the charity has supported Luna and other children with the condition.

Ms Trenerry said donations were "essential to keep our group going" as it had lost a lot of funding due to the pandemic.

Image copyright Beth Trenerry Image caption Ms Trenerry said she wanted the photos to "be funny and show Luna doing the stuff us adults are doing". Chores and exercise have been among the scenarios dreamt up by the pair

Image copyright Beth Trennery Image caption One set shows Luna on a "date night" with her father Neil, while another shows her sunbathing in the living room. "We have done lots of activities to keep us busy and been working hard on Luna's skills, it's been very rewarding seeing how far she has come," said Ms Trenerry

Image copyright Beth Trenerry Image caption Ms Trenerry, who is expecting her second daughter in July, said Luna "hasn't got a clue" about the coronavirus lockdown.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

.