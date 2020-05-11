Image caption Visitors must take certain forms of photo ID and a recent utility bill

Drivers queued for more than an hour as rubbish tips in Newcastle reopened after seven weeks.

Sites at Byker, Brunswick and Walbottle are open again after concerns were raised about an increase in fly-tipping amid lockdown measures introduced to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

A line of cars had formed outside the Brunswick tip two hours before it was due to open at 10:00 BST.

However, the council warned some people were making "non-essential" trips.

A limited numbers of vehicles are allowed on to the sites with only one person allowed per car.

Forms of ID must be shown as well as proof of being a Newcastle resident.

The council said a number of drivers were taking wood or rubble "that is unlikely to be impacting on health and which could be stored until a later date", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Others, the local authority said, were failing to bring the required photo ID, attempting to visit with more than one person and refusing to leave if they arrived after the queues reached their capacity.

A spokesperson said "the advice from government is clear".

"If you can use existing council collections instead, including refuse and recycling or paid-for pick-ups, then you should do so, and if waste is not causing a risk of injury or harm then it should be kept at home for the timebeing."

Image caption Signs have been placed advising visitors of the expected waiting times

Tips in Gateshead, South Tyneside and Sunderland also reopened on Monday, while the North Shields' centre's reopening was pushed back 24 hours due to a gas leak.

Northumberland's have already been open for a week, while County Durham's will open on 18 May.

