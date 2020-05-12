Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man was found dead with what are thought to be stab wounds.

Emergency services were called to a property on Victoria Road, South Shields at 03:52 BST, and the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the property on suspicion of murder.

Northumbria Police said it was being treated as an isolated incident, and appealed for information.