Consett murder inquiry: No action against arrested teenage boy
No further action will be taken against a teenage boy following the death of a 47-year-old man in County Durham.
The 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder after David Cameron died following what police called an altercation in Consett on 5 December.
Durham Police has now submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which concluded that there was no realistic prospect of conviction.
As a result, the teenager has been released without charge.
A spokesman for the force said it had been "thorough in gathering all the available evidence".