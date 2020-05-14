Newcastle Metro station recreated on Animal Crossing
A man who was "missing" his daily commute on the Tyne and Wear Metro has recreated one of the stations on Animal Crossing.
Furloughed artist Euan Lynn from Whitley Bay, has been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons during lockdown.
The 26-year-old expanded his virtual house to include a basement, which he turned into a Metro station.
His recreation of Newcastle's Monument station has authentic signage and tracks.
"I had to draw each component, and then work out how to make it work within the limitations of the game," he said.
"Probably the hardest part was reproducing the Metro's iconic Calvert font within such tight limitations."
Animal Crossing, which sees your character live out a simple life on a desert island, was released by Nintendo in March.
Euan tweeted that he was "missing" the Metro during lockdown - regularly using it to travel to Newcastle for work and for band practice.
He said: "I'm just very glad people seem to be so taken with it.
"I have a great interest in the design of these everyday things and places that we use and take for granted, so I think such strange times as these are a good opportunity to reflect on these things - like the design of a Metro station."
Euan has not recreated anything else from the region, although his island is named St Mary's and includes a lighthouse.
