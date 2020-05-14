Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Brandon Lee was declared dead by paramedics on Tuesday

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 24-year-old man in South Shields.

Police were called to a property in Victoria Road at 04:00 BST on Tuesday and found Brandon Lee with "injuries consistent with a bladed article".

Mr Lee, of Wansbeck Road, Jarrow, was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man, 23, was previously held on suspicion of murder. A 25-year-old man from the South Shields area has also been arrested. Both men are in custody.

Image caption Officers conducted an investigation at the scene

Det Ch Insp Shelley Hudson said: "We would like to reiterate that we are treating this as an isolated incident and we believe those involved are known to each and that there is no wider risk to the public.

"However, a visible policing presence will remain on Victoria Road as officers carry out a range of inquiries and offer any reassurance to residents."