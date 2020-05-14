Image copyright Facebook Image caption The posts have been circulating around the country

Plans for anti-lockdown mass gatherings this weekend have been criticised as "incredibly irresponsible".

A post circulated on Facebook is encouraging people to "have some fun and say yes to life" at events in Newcastle and South Shields.

It urges them to "say no to the coronavirus bill, no to mandatory vaccines, no to the new normal and no to the unlawful lockdown".

Community partnership Safe Newcastle called it dangerous and selfish.

Chairwoman Clare Penny-Evans said: "This is an incredibly irresponsible approach to the coronavirus pandemic and I would urge all residents to avoid gatherings of any kind.

"Demonstrations like this are dangerous, selfish and needlessly put people's lives at risk whether it's those who attend, their families or the emergency service workers who have to respond."

Similar posts have been circulating in other parts of the UK including Inverness, Dundee, Liverpool, Norwich, Sheffield, Birmingham, London and Cardiff.

Parts of the North East have high Covid-19 infection rates and authorities have warned there is still a serious risk of the virus spreading, despite lockdown restrictions in England being eased slightly, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

People in England are now allowed unlimited outdoor exercise but can only meet one person from another household outdoors and must stay two metres apart.

Northumbria Police said large social gatherings were still prohibited.

"We would ask everyone to continue to follow the modified regulations which came into force on Wednesday and not do anything which could put themselves, their family, friends and wider community at risk," a spokesperson said.

"Where necessary, we will make use of legislation available in order to protect our communities."

