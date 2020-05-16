Tyne & Wear

Brandon Lee death: Two men charged with murder

  • 16 May 2020
Brandon Lee Image copyright Northumbria Police
Image caption Brandon Lee died on Tuesday

Two men have been charged with murdering a 24-year-old in South Shields.

Brandon Lee was found at a property in Victoria Road at 04:00 BST on Tuesday, with "injuries consistent with a bladed article".

Mr Lee, of Wansbeck Road, Jarrow, died a short time later.

Ross Miller, 23, of Victoria Road, and Garry Miller, 25, of Beach Road, South Shields, are due to appear before magistrates' in Newcastle later.
Image caption Officers conducted an investigation at the scene

