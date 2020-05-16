Image caption Nurses, doctors, emergency services and well wishers lined the streets to pay tribute to the family

Mourners lined the streets for the funeral of a nurse and his parents who died within weeks of each other after contracting coronavirus.

Keith Dunnington, 54, a nurse for more than 30 years, died at his parents' home in South Shields on 19 April.

His mother Lillian, 81, died on 1 May and her husband Maurice, 85, died days later in hospital.

NHS staff, well-wishers and fire crews paid tribute to the family outside South Tyneside District Hospital.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Maurice Dunnington, son Keith and wife Lillian all died with coronavirus within weeks of each other

Keith's cousin Debbie Harvey said her family was heartbroken but praised the "absolutely amazing" NHS staff who "could not do enough" for the family.

She said hospital staff pushed Mr and Mrs Dunnington's beds together so they could hold hands.

Dad-of-two Keith worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead.

