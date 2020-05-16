Image copyright TWFRS Image caption Police said arsonists caused "extensive damage" to the landmark

An investigation has been launched after a Grade II-listed structure in Gateshead was set on fire.

Emergency crews were called to Dunston Staiths at 02:30 BST on Saturday after it was "deliberately" set alight, Northumbria Police said.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has brought the fire under control, but "extensive damage" has been caused.

The timber structure on the River Tyne reopened to the public in 2015 after a £1m restoration.

Det Insp Andy Gimza said the incident was being treated as a "deliberate act of vandalism" and a criminal investigation had been launched.

Image copyright Andrew Smith/Friends of the Staiths/PA Image caption Three appliances and a fireboat from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service brought the fire under control

Andrew Smith, from the Staiths' restoration Facebook group, said he thought the damage would cost hundreds of thousands of pounds to repair.

He said: "Initially I was really angry because we put so much time and effort in as a group, having had to fundraise after a previous attempt.

"But after watching the fire crews, me and another volunteer didn't say anything, I was just numb.

"After seeing the sunrise, and it was so beautiful, I started to think: 'We will deal with this, one step at a time."'

