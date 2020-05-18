Image caption Police were called to Avondale Avenue in the early hours of Saturday

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder of a man on Wearside.

Northumbria Police received reports of concern for a man in Avondale Avenue, Penshaw, at 03:05 BST on Saturday, and found the 55-year-old with "serious" injuries.

He was taken to hospital, but later died. No information about his identity has as yet been released.

Northumbria Police said two men, aged 47 and 36, were being questioned on suspicion of murder.

A 38-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident was later released without charge.

Det Ch Insp Sharon Chatterton, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is an incredibly difficult time for the victim's family and they are being supported by specialist officers.

"The investigation remains ongoing and we are determined to make sure those responsible are brought to justice.

"Officers will remain in the area as they continue with their enquiries so if you have any information or wish to speak with them, please make yourself known."