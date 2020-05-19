Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sean Mason died in hospital shortly after being found with serious injuries in Penshaw

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man on Wearside.

Sean Mason, 55, died in hospital shortly after being found with serious injuries on Avondale Avenue in Penshaw on Saturday.

Northumbria Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Steven Milroy, 47, of Avondale Avenue in Penshaw, and Wayne Froud, 36, of Wensleydale Avenue in Penshaw, are due before South Tyneside magistrates on Wednesday.

A third man, aged 38, who was arrested shortly after the incident was released without charge on Monday, but an 18-year-old woman also arrested in connection with the death remains in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Sharon Chatterton said: "This is an incredibly difficult time for the family of Sean Mason and they are being supported by specialist officers.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we would urge anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible."

