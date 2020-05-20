Image copyright Downing Street Image caption Taste and smell were added to the official list of symptoms on Monday

Screening for loss of smell and taste as part of coronavirus testing was started by one health trust two months before the government officially recognised them as symptoms.

Newcastle Hospitals NHS Trust director of infection prevention and control Lucía Pareja Cebrián said the screening helped identify more positive cases.

The symptoms were added to the official list of coronavirus signs on Monday.

The Department for Health (DHSC) has been approached for comment.

Dr Pareja Cebrián said reports from clinicians in Italy, Spain and locally in early March prompted the inclusion of taste and smell loss in its screening of staff, staff households and patients.

About a third of people swabbed had presented with the symptoms and those mostly tested positive for Covid-19, she said.

"It's very specific so, when you have it, the likelihood is very high, but not everyone presents with loss of smell," she said.

Loss of smell however, is rarely the only symptom and usually comes with a fever, fatigue or coughing.

But if someone presents with both, "then your suspicion is going to be higher", Dr Pareja Cebrián said.

Prior to the change in advice people using NHS 111 were only asked to self-isolate if they had a fever or cough, not if they had lost their sense of taste or smell.

Government advisors have been considering calls from doctors and scientific advisors to expand the list of symptoms.

"Loss of smell has been known about among clinicians for a long time," Dr Pareja Cebrián said.

"You catch more people by including loss of smell or taste in your screening questions."

