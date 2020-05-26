Image caption The Bishop of Ripon is among those who criticised Dominic Cummings for travelling during lockdown

Senior bishops who criticised Dominic Cummings' lockdown travel say they have received death threats.

Bishops in Newcastle, Ripon and Liverpool are among those who have said they have received hate mail.

A number of church leaders criticised Mr Cummings' trip from London to Durham to self-isolate. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has supported his advisor.

Bishop of Worcester John Inge said he got a "delightful email" saying: "Stay out of politics or we'll kill you."

Received a delightful e-mail earlier: 'Stay out of politics or we'll kill you.' For me the whole Cummings drama is not about politics but life and death. If trust in Government guidance is eroded we'll have a second spike and 1000s of lives will be lost. — John Inge (@BishopWorcester) May 25, 2020

He said he got the threatening email after calling Mr Johnson's defence of Mr Cummings "risible".

Helen-Ann Hartley, the bishop of Ripon, reported a similar threat, saying: "'Stay out of politics or it will be the death of you' was one of the emails I received today."

The Right Reverend Hartley, who had earlier written about missing her father's birthday during the lockdown as he recovered from radiotherapy, said she was "following up" the hate email with police.

Bishop of Newcastle Christine Hardman, who said she was "deeply troubled" by Mr Johnson's stance, said: "I too received such an email.

"I feel concern for the person who sent it and will hold him or her in prayer."

Paul Bayes, the Bishop of Liverpool, said he too had received abuse, adding: "Public life in Britain today. Many of us have received this sort of message. It doesn't work."

The Church of England has declined to comment further.

