Image caption The government has given the Tyne and Wear Metro network a total of £16.2m in two support packages

The Tyne and Wear Metro has been given a second bailout to keep it running while passenger numbers are low due to coronavirus.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the service would receive £7.6m to help with the impact of the crisis.

A support package of £8.6m was given on 2 May, following warnings the network was facing financial ruin.

The funding will keep the serving running until August, North East transport bosses said.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps also confirmed the North East would receive £13.4 million to create new cycle lanes and walking routes.

A normal timetable will help passengers observe social distancing as more shops and workplaces open, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Leader of Gateshead Council and chairman of the North East Joint Transport Committee Martin Gannon said the funding was "welcome", but he would continue to talk with the government about support for the remainder of the year.

