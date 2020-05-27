A prison officer who "ruined his life" after he perverted the course of justice has been spared jail.

John McGee asked a prison governor to "have a word" with a guard who gave evidence after his father was jailed for assaulting Medomsley Detention Centre inmates.

McGee, 51, of Burnopfield, was given a nine-month suspended jail sentence at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday.

Judge James Adkin said the incident had been "stupid" and "out of character".

Inmates assaulted

McGee's father, also called John, was convicted of misconduct in a public office in December 2018.

Officer Hugh Cockburn worked at Durham Prison when he gave evidence about seeing young inmates assaulted.

Before another trial with other defendants began in January 2019, McGee emailed Durham Prison governor Phil Husband.

He wrote that Mr Cockburn had been "sticking the boot in" by giving evidence, and said: "If I had my way he would be dealt with if you know what I mean.

"Now it's not for me to say anything Phil, but a quiet word in his ear would be a good idea."

Lost job

Mr Husband reported the email to police and McGee junior was arrested.

McGee lost his job of 24 years at the maximum security Frankland Prison after he was found guilty following a trial in February.

The court heard the defendant was in a "state of despair" following his father's conviction.

Judge Adkin said: "You did something stupid, entirely out of character, and as a result you ruined your life."

